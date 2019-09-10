Robert W. Baker, Sr., 83 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Alfred House Assisting Living Center in Olney, Maryland. Born June 7, 1936 in Taneytown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Wilmer & Louise Baker. Mr. Baker was predeceased by his wife, Florence C. (Kane) Baker, who died January 18, 2019. Mr. Baker was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Forrestal. He was a retired automotive salesman. Survivors include his son, Robert W. Baker, Jr. and wife Cathy of Derwood, MD, granddaughter, Cayla Baker, sister, Doris Groft of Gettysburg, PA and three brothers; Larry Baker of Taneytown, Ken Baker of Fairfield and Ronnie Baker of Taneytown. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Baker. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, PA. The family will receive friends on October 26, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 10, 2019