Robert (Bobby) Warner peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 66, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bobby was born April 4, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Thomas E. Warner, Sr., and the late Joyce M. Vogelsang (nee Pruett). Bobby was a superb craftsman who worked hard and played hard. He was known as a skilled mason and carpenter who took a tremendous amount of pride in his work. Bobby had a unique talent for art, drawing and painting numerous pieces of artwork throughout his lifetime. He was a fan of baseball, golf, and football, enthusiastically cheering on the Orioles and Ravens each season. He enjoyed golfing, white-water rafting, drawing, painting. He also very much enjoyed spending time landscaping his property and undoubtedly treasured his time spent outdoors. Perhaps the only cure for his gruff attitude was spending time with his nephews and nieces as well as his great-nephews and great-nieces, they brought him much happiness over the many years. They were truly the loves of his life and he cherished every moment with them. He is survived by his sister, Joyce-Ann Vogelsang, and her husband Eugene Vogelsang; his brother Thomas Warner and his wife Darlene Warner; his sister Sandra "Dee" Currence and her husband Jack Currence; and his sister Rebecca Jennings. He is also survived by his beloved dachshund Samantha. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 12:30 PM-1:30 PM; with a Catholic Prayer Service at 1:30 PM at the Funeral Home; Social Distancing and masks are required. SERVICE WILL BE LIVE STREAM STARTING AT 1:20 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
Uncle Bobby will be deeply missed