Robert Wayne Bergman 79 of Woodbine, MD Died Monday, September 21, 2020 Beloved husband and happily married from 1968 until 2010 to the late Nancy Lee (Bathgate) Bergman. Mr. Bergman was born August 16, 1941 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Gilbert Douglas and Edna Audrey McCulley Bergman. Mr. Bergman was retired from Baltimore Air Coil. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Mt. Airy Bible Church for over 40 years, a member of the Mayberry Protection Association and enjoyed target shooting. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Bergman and her fiancé Chris Meredith, brothers Douglas and Richard Bergman and many sister and brother-in-laws , nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 29, 2020 10 AM to 11 AM when services will take place at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. LIVE STREAMING TO START AT 11 am At www.burrier-queen.com
Those attending must wear a mask and observe social distancing . Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD Those desiring may make contributions to the Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com