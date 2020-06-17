Robert Wesley Dix, 81, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on January 19, 1939, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John Wesley and Helen McClure Dix. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice Lynne Dix who passed away on May 24, 2020. Robert worked for 47 years as a master plumber and estimator for L.H. Cranston and Sons until he retired. He was a member of Colonial Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. He also loved to ride his motorcycle. Family was most important to him, and he was the most devoted husband and father. In the words of his children: "he was a one-of-a-kind Dad" and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Surviving him are children: Deborah Lynne Williams and husband James, and Sharon Denise Baker and husband Christopher, grandchildren: Robert Michael Stanley and Jessica May Higgs, 5 great-grandchildren, and a brother: Raymond Dix. He was predeceased by a sister: Patricia Gibbs. A Celebration of Life for Robert and Janice will be held at a later date. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.