On July 31, 2019, Robert Zambelli, of Finksburg, beloved husband of Linda Zambelli for 55 years; devoted father of Robert Zambelli, Jr. and his wife Pam, Roberta and Ronald Zambelli; dear brother of Frank Zambelli and his wife Mildred, Stephen Zambelli and his wife Brenda; loving grandfather of Gianna and Creighton Stephens. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services are private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.elinefuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 3, 2019