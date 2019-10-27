Roberta Ann Summers Douglas, 91, of Westminster, formally of Reisterstown, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on July 3, 1928 in Wellsville, KS, she was the loving daughter of the late Vern L. and Elzoe Roberta Hewett Summers. She was the beloved wife of Billy "Bill" V. Douglas with whom she shared 69 years of married life. Surviving Roberta are children Teresa Wallis and husband Stephen of Towson, Michele Douglas Howell and wife Laura of Ellicott City, Jill Heeter and husband Thomas of Hampstead, Karen Latham and husband David of Baltimore, Darren Douglas and husband John Panella, Jr. of South Yarmouth, MA, and Scott Douglas and wife Stacey Cramp of South Portland, ME; grandchildren Andrew Wallis and Shawnah, Dr. Rachel Smith and Matthew, Hilary Ferrell and Paul, Nathan Wallis, and Zachary Heeter; great-grandchildren Devan Wallis, Charlotte Ferrell, Noah Wallis, Kennedy Wallis, and Cora Ferrell. Although Roberta enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker, she also enjoyed working as a church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown for 7 years. She was a woman of strong faith and strong will. She loved reading and doing puzzles. Once she and her husband were empty nesters, they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Their favorite part of traveling was eating in local diners which they discovered on their trips. Once living in Carroll Lutheran Village, Roberta coordinated the participants in Sunday services for many years. In addition to her parents, Roberta was predeceased by siblings Jefferson George Summers and Merrill Corliss Summers; grandchild Nicole Latham; and great-grandchild Lila Grace Ferrell. The family will welcome family and friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at Carroll Lutheran Village, Krug Chapel, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Carroll Lutheran Village Residence Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 27, 2019