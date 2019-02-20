Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Jean Kraynick. View Sign

Roberta Jean Kraynick (Jean), of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester, just shy of her 80th birthday.Jean was born in 1939 in Hagerstown to Robert Shadrach and Fannie Gertrude (Houser) Shadrach. She was their only child.Jean is survived by two daughters and a son: Tracey and her husband Jon of Ashburn, VA; Lisa and her husband David of Durham, NC; and Bob May of Kill Devil Hills, NC. She also leaves six grandchildren: Maggie, Kai, Ashley, Cory, Lia, and Aidan.Jean was a special education teacher in Carroll County, spending most of her career at Francis Scott Key High School and Taneytown Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in English, as well as a Master's Degree in Education, at Western Maryland College, now known as McDaniel College. After retiring, Jean continued to consult with families and school officials about Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for special education students.Jean traveled the world; her favorite destinations were Egypt and Kenya.Although she loved to travel, Jean cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.Jean's family will welcome visitors to a Gathering of Family and Friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Pastor Marty Kuchma will offer a Celebration Service at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to :

Roberta Jean Kraynick (Jean), of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester, just shy of her 80th birthday.Jean was born in 1939 in Hagerstown to Robert Shadrach and Fannie Gertrude (Houser) Shadrach. She was their only child.Jean is survived by two daughters and a son: Tracey and her husband Jon of Ashburn, VA; Lisa and her husband David of Durham, NC; and Bob May of Kill Devil Hills, NC. She also leaves six grandchildren: Maggie, Kai, Ashley, Cory, Lia, and Aidan.Jean was a special education teacher in Carroll County, spending most of her career at Francis Scott Key High School and Taneytown Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in English, as well as a Master's Degree in Education, at Western Maryland College, now known as McDaniel College. After retiring, Jean continued to consult with families and school officials about Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for special education students.Jean traveled the world; her favorite destinations were Egypt and Kenya.Although she loved to travel, Jean cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.Jean's family will welcome visitors to a Gathering of Family and Friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Pastor Marty Kuchma will offer a Celebration Service at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to : https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

410-848-7533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 20 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Pritts Funeral Home Westminster , MD 410-848-7533 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.