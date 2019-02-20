Roberta Jean Kraynick (Jean), of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester, just shy of her 80th birthday.Jean was born in 1939 in Hagerstown to Robert Shadrach and Fannie Gertrude (Houser) Shadrach. She was their only child.Jean is survived by two daughters and a son: Tracey and her husband Jon of Ashburn, VA; Lisa and her husband David of Durham, NC; and Bob May of Kill Devil Hills, NC. She also leaves six grandchildren: Maggie, Kai, Ashley, Cory, Lia, and Aidan.Jean was a special education teacher in Carroll County, spending most of her career at Francis Scott Key High School and Taneytown Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in English, as well as a Master's Degree in Education, at Western Maryland College, now known as McDaniel College. After retiring, Jean continued to consult with families and school officials about Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for special education students.Jean traveled the world; her favorite destinations were Egypt and Kenya.Although she loved to travel, Jean cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.Jean's family will welcome visitors to a Gathering of Family and Friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Pastor Marty Kuchma will offer a Celebration Service at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to : https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Jean Kraynick.
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 20 to Mar. 3, 2019