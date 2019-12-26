|
Roberta "Bobbie" (Lerch) Stanfield, 84, of Windsor Mill, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in her home. Born May 2, 1935 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert William and Phyllis Mellencamp Lerch. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Ruff Stanfield for 52 years. Bobbie always thought one of her greatest achievements in life was raising her three daughters and thoroughly enjoyed being involved in the lives of her ten grandchildren. She was a graduate from Penn State and a member of Chi Omega sorority. After college, she moved to Baltimore to work as a home economist with McCormick & Co. Bobbie was an active member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Randallstown and a dedicated volunteer in many organizations over the years including Northwest Hospital, Girl Scouts, and Granite Historical Society. She is survived by daughters Stacy Wolinski and husband Doug of Windsor Mill, Lauren Bennett of Marlinton, WV, and Nancy Weizman of Windsor Mill, and grandchildren Doug, Kelsey, and Jennifer Wolinski, Amy, Kristen, and Kevin Bennett, and Yoni, Eshel, Liam, and Kedem Weizman. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11:00am at Mount Olive United Methodist Church with Rev. Sheridan Allmond officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville on Sunday from 12-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive UMC, 5115 Old Court Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 26, 2019