Roberta W. Mattfeld, 67 of Manchester, MD, passed suddenly Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home. Born Nov. 13, 1952 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of Robert and Betty Lou Gourley Frederick of Perry Hall, MD. She was the wife of the late Ronald John Mattfeld who died in 2018. Roberta was a member of Miller's United Methodist Church. Surviving in addition to her parents, are her daughters; Kelly Marie Mattfeld of Elkridge, MD and Jamie Renee Gallagher of California. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Friday March 13, 2020 from 10am. until the time of the memorial service at 12 noon. Interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made to Millers United Methodist Church, 3435 Warehime Rd., Manchester, MD 21102. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 11, 2020