|
|
Robin Jean Cianos, age 65, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at home. She was born October 4, 1953, in Catonsville, MD. She was the wife of James Nicholas Cianos. Robin had worked as an Oncology Nurse at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore. She loved the beach, sewing, swimming and gardening. Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Joseph Cianos of Sykesville and daughter, Maggie Lee of Pasadena. She was predeceased by her mother Evelyn Harvey, son, James Cianos, III and sister Evelyn Francine Barrett. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 5 to 7pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 7pm. Interment will be in the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21207on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Agnes Cancer Foundation, 900 Caton Avenue, MB123, Catonsville, MD 21229.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2019