Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Cianos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin J. Cianos


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robin J. Cianos Obituary
Robin Jean Cianos, age 65, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at home. She was born October 4, 1953, in Catonsville, MD. She was the wife of James Nicholas Cianos. Robin had worked as an Oncology Nurse at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore. She loved the beach, sewing, swimming and gardening. Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Joseph Cianos of Sykesville and daughter, Maggie Lee of Pasadena. She was predeceased by her mother Evelyn Harvey, son, James Cianos, III and sister Evelyn Francine Barrett. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 5 to 7pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 7pm. Interment will be in the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21207on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Agnes Cancer Foundation, 900 Caton Avenue, MB123, Catonsville, MD 21229.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now