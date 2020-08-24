1/1
Robin L. Haines
1959 - 2020
Robin L. Haines, 61, of Upperco, MD, formerly of Reisterstown, passed away on August 22, 2020 after several years of battling MSA. Born June 21, 1959 in Baltimore, MD, Robin was the daughter of Janet (Asper) and the late James Edward Haines. Robin graduated from Franklin Sr. High School, served 4 years in the Army, and then came home to attend Villa Julie College for 4 years, graduating with an RN BS degree in nursing. She worked at Carroll Lutheran Village and Carroll County hospital for many years. In addition to her mother, Robin is survived by her three brothers: Steve Haines, Randolph Haines (Bonnie) and David Haines (DeAnn). She is also survived by four nieces: Erin Erbschloe, Elizabeth Greenway, Jillian Haines, Kari Haines (Cherish), two nephews: Matthew Haines (Betsy), and Garrett Haines, great niece: Melanie, and great nephew: James. Services and interment are private. Memorial contribution can be given in Robin Haines' name to Mt. Zion Church, P.O. Box 32, Upperco, MD 21155 or to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
