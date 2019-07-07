Robyn Kaye Snow, "Mom-Mom" or "Moon Pie", 61, of Gardners, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 at home after an extended illness. Born October 8, 1957 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late LeeRoy and Helen (Osborn) Baublitz. She was the beloved wife of James E. Snow, Sr., her husband of 42 years. She was a member of Snowman Racing Team and Shrewsbury Gospel Temple. She enjoyed bingo and crafting with friends. Robyn enjoyed dirt track races with her family, 83J & 19L. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and great granddaughters and her trips with her "Cupcake", to the local casinos. Surviving in addition to her husband is son, James Snow, Jr. and daughter-in-law Amanda VanArsdale of Gardners, PA; daughter, Krysten Robinson and her husband Rickie Robinson of Gardners, PA; grandsons, William Robinson and Jonathan Robinson, both of Gardners, PA; granddaughter, Ashley Robinson of Bendersville, PA; sister, Connie Asper and husband Emory Asper of Hampstead; great-granddaughters, Zoey Newlin and Abbey Joy DeRogatis, both of Bendersville, PA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Roy Smith officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Eline Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 7, 2019