Rocky Melvern Ibex Jr. (1979 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Rocky Melvern Ibex, Jr., 39, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. Rocky was born December 7, 1979 in Carroll County, and was the son of Rocky Melvern, Sr. and Linda Lorraine (Luhn) Ibex of Westminster. He was the husband of Diana Maria Ibex. They shared 22 years together. Rocky attended Westminster High School and worked alongside his dad at Ibex Painting, LLC as co-owner. Rocky was the face and backbone of their family business. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, reading and, of course, his massive tennis shoe collection. He was an avid Ravens and UFC fan. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are beloved children Christopher, Brayden, Alivia, and Maleena; granddaughter Reagan Ibex; sister Tiffany Lyn Ibex Tingue and husband Sy of Thomasville, PA; nieces and nephews Brianna, Austin, Taylor, Taytum and Owen; and many extended family members. His family will welcome friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Syes officiating. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 27, 2019
