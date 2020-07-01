Rodger "Stoney" Wayne Stonesifer, 66, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. Born on February 15, 1954, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth Lavere and Pauline Ida (Boone) Stonesifer. He was the beloved husband of Karen Leigh Stonesifer. Stoney worked for Gaines and Company as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of The Hanover Eagles 1406. He enjoyed bluegrass music, camping, and being with friends. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter: Whitney Leigh Stonesifer of Manchester, MD, a granddaughter: Logan Leigh Gannon, siblings: Ralph Leroy Stonesifer of Westminster, MD, Ricky Leo Stonesifer of Westminster, MD, and a niece: Gail Lynn Linz of Reisterstown, MD. He was predeceased by sisters: Fay Louise Clegg and Wilma Jean Hollingshead. A memorial service is to be determined at a future date. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.