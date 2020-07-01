Rodger Wayne Stonesifer
1954 - 2020
Rodger "Stoney" Wayne Stonesifer, 66, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. Born on February 15, 1954, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth Lavere and Pauline Ida (Boone) Stonesifer. He was the beloved husband of Karen Leigh Stonesifer. Stoney worked for Gaines and Company as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of The Hanover Eagles 1406. He enjoyed bluegrass music, camping, and being with friends. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter: Whitney Leigh Stonesifer of Manchester, MD, a granddaughter: Logan Leigh Gannon, siblings: Ralph Leroy Stonesifer of Westminster, MD, Ricky Leo Stonesifer of Westminster, MD, and a niece: Gail Lynn Linz of Reisterstown, MD. He was predeceased by sisters: Fay Louise Clegg and Wilma Jean Hollingshead. A memorial service is to be determined at a future date. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
I will miss you Stoney. Love you like a brother
Jeremy Henry
Friend
June 30, 2020
Karen I am so very sorry to hear the passing of Stoney. You were a good wife to Stoney & I know he loved you very much. My thoughts & prayers are with you my friend. Donna Reese
Donna Reese
Friend
