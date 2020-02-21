|
Rodney Charles Boudreaux, 78, of New Windsor, Maryland, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born July 15, 1941 in New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late John and Violet (Gerdes) Boudreaux. He was the loving and devoted husband of 40 years to Margaret "Margie" A. (Robertson) Boudreaux. Rod was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves serving from 1959 to 1965. Rod was an electrical engineer, and spent much of his career in satellite communication, artificial intelligence, video imaging, and security. After retirement he created many works of art, including sculptures designed with 3D printers. Rod's greatest joy and accomplishments were thru helping those in need. He worked with the Threshold Organization that helped train incarcerated clients on better decision making and skills. Thru the Ecuadent Foundation he refurbished computers with education software to help educate children in orphanages and community centers in various parts of Ecuador. He helped design and construct various low cost 3d printed hands to aid in the development of low cost prosthetic hand devices in use throughout the world. He volunteered for V-Linc a non-profit organization that teams engineers and medical personnel together to solve problems for special needs clients, including designing and building custom Soccer and Basketballs for the blind, along with fundraising and building bikes and trikes for the Westminster Bike Clinic. He volunteered with the Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Federation for the blind, as well as with Kennedy Krieger Institute teaching classes to OT and PT medical personal on converting Toys for special needs children. Rod was a very active member of the Westminster Rotary Club, Rotary Leadership Institute, Volunteers for Medical Engineering, Enable, and IEEE. Rod enjoyed using his vocal talents to sing bass in the Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County. He was the father of John Charles Boudreaux; brother of Jean Rose Boudreaux and John Paul Boudreaux. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Rod donated his body to the MD State Anatomy Board in hopes of furthering medical study and research. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rod's memory to the Carroll Arts Council, 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD 21157 (CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org), The Community Foundation of Carroll County, Inc., 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 313, Westminster, Maryland 21157 (www.carrollcommunityfoundation.org), Maryland Federation of the Blind -Carroll Chapter, c/o Brian Kissing, President, 159 West Main St., Westminster, MD 21157, Image Center of MD - VME Program Services, 300 E. Joppa Road - Suite 312, Towson, MD 21286 (http://imagemd.org/donate.html). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 21, 2020