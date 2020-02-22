Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Grimes. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 (301)-845-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney Eugene Grimes, age 66, of Keymar, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Born April 26, 1953 in Frederick, he was the son of Doris Arlene Grimes of Keymar and the late John C. Grimes Sr. Rodney was a 1970 graduate of Walkersville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post #282, both of Woodsboro and the Redmen Sports Club. He was a life member of the North American Hunting Club. He was a plumber, working with his father, and then with Waltz Plumbing and Heating of Frederick. He enjoyed woodworking, riding bicycles, hunting, fishing, bowling and roller skating. In younger years he was a drummer with a local band. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Bonnie Fisher and husband Wilbur of Martinsburg, WV; 2 nieces, Melissa Fisher and Michelle Breeden and husband William, all of Martinsburg; 5 great nieces and 1 great nephew. He will also be remembered by close friend, Marlyn Mercer. He was predeceased by a brother, John Calvin Grimes Jr. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Nancy Spittell, officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 24. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a . The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





