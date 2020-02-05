Roger Lee Boone, age 96, of Westminster, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born January 2, 1924 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Chester Lee Boone and Hannah May Nusbaum Boone. He was the husband of Olive Blacksten Boone who died September 25, 2019. Roger was a 1943 graduate of New Windsor High School. He was a lifelong member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church and the Sunday school. He was also an active member of Christian Endeavor. He was formerly a dairy farmer and then was employed for 37 years with the State Highway Dept. as a road foreman, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed gardening and trips to Amish country in Pennsylvania. Surviving are children, Joyce E. Boone of Westminster and Bryan E. Boone and wife Robin of Uniontown; 3 grandsons, Nathan, Aaron and wife Linsey, and Zachary Boone; great granddaughter, Adelaide Boone; sisters, Marian Graham, Charlotte Knouse and Louise Parrish, all of Westminster and brothers, Carroll E. Boone and J. Grayson Boone and wife Betty, all of Westminster. He was predeceased by sister, Gloria Williams and brother Francis H. Boone. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at Wakefield Valley Bible Church, with Rev. Fred Horner, former pastor and Rev. Mark Jones, current pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends at the church Friday, February 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 682, Westminster, MD 21158 or to Camp Tohiglo, 10670 For Loudon Rd., Mercersburg, PA 17236. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020