Roger D. Dunford, 68, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, at Dove House Hospice in Westminster, Maryland. He was born on September 30, 1950, in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Myrtle Dunford and Brownie Cecil Dunford. He was the devoted husband of Marie, to whom he was married for 25 years.



Roger graduated from North High School in Akron, Ohio, in 1968. He worked in environmental services for 38 years and security for 7 years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Brandon Dunford Landers and wife Tiffaney, Eric Dunford Landers, Tyler Joseph Dunford and Ryan Michael Dunford, and grandchildren Austin, Savannah, and Cheyenne Landers. He is also survived by his sister, Tonya Ciavolella and brother-in-law Paul, nephew, Dominic and wife Annmarie, and his mother-in-law, Mary Petticord.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11am at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore Street, Taneytown, Maryland, with Rev. Cristopher Frigm officiating. The family will receive visitors at 10am on Saturday until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Ohio at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to Mission of Mercy, 22 South Market Street, Suite 6D, Frederick, MD 21701

