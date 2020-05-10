Roger Kenneth Rill, 79, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Hanover Hospital after a long hard-fought battle with illnesses. Born July 4, 1940, in Hampstead, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence Phillip Rill and Helen Pearl Bowman Rill. Roger was proud to have served for 8 years in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in McSherrystown, PA. He worked for various construction companies over the years and finally retired from the Maintenance Dept. at the Board of Education in Carroll County, MD. Roger enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, boating, motorcycles and flea markets. However, his greatest love was singing, playing the guitar and entertaining people. He had wonderful memories of playing the guitar with his band, The Velvet Tones, for over 14 years. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Leonard Rill, Bobby Rill, Dennis Rill and Dottie Wilhelm. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Bertha H. Rill; daughters, Tina Eichler, Tammy Walsh-Fox, Tanya Hughes; two stepdaughters, Patty Souders and Kimberly Hines; his siblings, Nora Arentz, Gene "Tater" Rill, Joyce Murray; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family regrets that there will be no services at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, there will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends to be announced at a later date, hopefully, on his birthday, July 4th! Arrangements were entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc. of Harrisburg, PA. Online condolences will be accepted at www.centralpacremation.com. In place of flowers, and for those who are able, any donation to help with expenses will be greatly appreciated. Please forward to: Bertha Rill c/o Patty Souders at P.O. Box 867, Funkstown, MD 21734-0867.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2020.