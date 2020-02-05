Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 410635200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Wakefield Valley Bible Church Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wakefield Valley Bible Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Wakefield Valley Bible Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Lee Boone, age 96, of Westminster MD, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born January 2, 1924 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Chester Lee Boone and Hannah May (Nusbaum) Boone. He was the loving husband of 71 years to the late Olive (Blacksten) Boone, who passed away September 25, 2019. Roger was a 1943 graduate of New Windsor High School. He was a faithful member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church where he served as an Elder and the Chairman of the Mission Board. He also served many years as a member of Christian Endeavor and on the Camp Tohiglo Board. He was formerly a dairy farmer and then was employed for 37 years with the MD State Highway Admin. as a road foreman, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, trips to the PA Amish Country, and reading his Bible. Surviving are children, Joyce E. Boone of Westminster and Bryan E. Boone and wife Robin of Uniontown; grandsons, Nathan, Aaron and wife Linsey, and Zachary Boone; great-granddaughter, Adelaide Boone; sisters, Doris Miriam Graham, Charlotte E. Knouse and Eleanor Louise Parrish, and brothers, Carroll E. Boone and John Grayson Boone and wife Betty, all of Westminster. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8th at the Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor with Rev. Fred Horner, former Wakefield pastor and Rev. Mark Jones, current church pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wakefiled Valley Bible Church 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 7th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Gideons International, 606 Deer Park Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Camp Tohiglo, 10670 Fort Loudon Rd., Mercersburg, PA 17236. The family invites you to leave a message or memory at

Roger Lee Boone, age 96, of Westminster MD, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born January 2, 1924 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Chester Lee Boone and Hannah May (Nusbaum) Boone. He was the loving husband of 71 years to the late Olive (Blacksten) Boone, who passed away September 25, 2019. Roger was a 1943 graduate of New Windsor High School. He was a faithful member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church where he served as an Elder and the Chairman of the Mission Board. He also served many years as a member of Christian Endeavor and on the Camp Tohiglo Board. He was formerly a dairy farmer and then was employed for 37 years with the MD State Highway Admin. as a road foreman, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, trips to the PA Amish Country, and reading his Bible. Surviving are children, Joyce E. Boone of Westminster and Bryan E. Boone and wife Robin of Uniontown; grandsons, Nathan, Aaron and wife Linsey, and Zachary Boone; great-granddaughter, Adelaide Boone; sisters, Doris Miriam Graham, Charlotte E. Knouse and Eleanor Louise Parrish, and brothers, Carroll E. Boone and John Grayson Boone and wife Betty, all of Westminster. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8th at the Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor with Rev. Fred Horner, former Wakefield pastor and Rev. Mark Jones, current church pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wakefiled Valley Bible Church 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 7th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Gideons International, 606 Deer Park Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Camp Tohiglo, 10670 Fort Loudon Rd., Mercersburg, PA 17236. The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close