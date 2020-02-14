Roger L. Wissman, 79, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born June 21, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma Wolfe Wissman. He was the husband of Joan E. Welden Wissman, his wife of 56 years. He was a graduate of Milford Mill High School. He served in the Maryland National Guard from 1962 to 1970. He was a career police officer with the Baltimore County Police Department, having served the Woodlawn Precinct 4 for 27 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 4. He was also a life member of the National Rifle Association and a member of Jefferson Sportsman's Club in Jefferson, PA. He was a member of Deer Park United Methodist Church in Finksburg. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons and daughters-in-law, Ray and Kathy Wissman of Fairfield, PA and Russell and Norma Wissman of Spring Grove, PA; and step-granddaughter, Brianna Delker. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

