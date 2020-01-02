Roger Paul Hawley, 84, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home. Born on April 24, 1935, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Elbert and Mary Bowen Hawley. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Jean Hawley, who passed away recently on December 14, 2019. Roger worked many years as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He had a love for motorcycles and enjoyed riding, symbolic of his thrill for life. He was also a veteran and served in the United States Army. Surviving him is his son: Jeffrey Scott Hawley and wife Tracy, granddaughters: Jenna, and Sara, stepson: Daniel Hutton and wife Vicki, and siblings: Ronald Hawley and wife Bonnie, and Janie Deel. He was predeceased by a sister: Shirley Merryman. The family will receive friends for a joint memorial gathering for both Roger and Shirley, on Sunday, January 5, from 4-6 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a memorial service will be held at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Maryland SPCA Inc., 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 2, 2020