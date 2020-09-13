1/1
Roger Thomas Leonard Jr.
1937 - 2020
Roger Thomas Leonard, Jr., 82, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stella Maris, Lutherville-Timonium, MD. Born on September 28, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, Roger was the son of the late Roger Thomas Sr. and Hilda Martha Valliant Leonard. For 27 years, Roger worked with the Baltimore City Police Department as a Sergeant. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Roger was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as a loyal member of the Baltimore Basilica. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Piney Branch Golf Club. Surviving him are children: Scott Leonard and fiancée Una Bendell, and Kelly Stinnett and husband Scott, both of Ellicott City, MD, grandchildren: Audrey Stinnett, and sister: Joan O'Brien of Baltimore, MD. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
SEP
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carolyn Marshall Snawder
Carolyn Marshall Snawder
Acquaintance
