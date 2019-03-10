Roland D. Lang, Sr., 85 of Westminster passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Brinton Woods of Winfield, MD. He was born February 22, 1934, in Fullerton, MD the son of the late John A. Lang, Sr. and the late Dorothea C. Lang (nee Amelung). He was the loving husband of Geraldine P. Lang (nee Malinski). After a brief career, as a Missile Guidance System Instructor, in the United States Army, Stationed at Ft. Bliss, TX, Roland settled in Woodlawn Heights with his wife Geraldine and started a family. he went to work for Westinghouse in Linthicum, MD from which he would retire in 1991. Once he retired, he moved to Westminster, MD and enjoyed his retirement on a quiet wooded lot with his model trains, flower gardens, and photography hobby and lived close to his sons & their families. Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons Roland D. Lang, Jr & wife Beverly of Westminster, and Dennis C. Lang & wife Shirley of Eldersburg. Also survived by his grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Jessica & Kiersten Lang and one cousin and family John Jenkins of Pasadena, MD. Viewing, Funeral Service and Interment times are still pending, please check back on the funeral home's website for updates. www.burrier-quue.comIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Institute of UM at St. Joseph Medical Center, 7501 Osler Dr. Towson, MD 21204 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary