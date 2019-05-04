Roland F. Evans, 90 of Woodbine, MD formerly of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:49 AM at Seasons Hospice of Sinai Hospital. He was the husband of Sheridan L. Evans (nee Arnold, Myers), for 52 years. He was born on October 13, 1928 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Newman Evans & the late Ida May Grimm. He served in the United States Army. He was an excellent upholsterer for Cochran Upholstery Company. He loved the water & boats, also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and camping. He was a member of the Lost in the 50's Car Club. Later in life he enjoyed making bird houses and giving them to others. Surviving in addition to his wife are his step-children John W. Myers & Richard W. Myers; 3 grandchildren Tina Myers, Riley Myers, and John Myers, Jr.; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Norman Evans and the late Louise Robey. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www. Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary