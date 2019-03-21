Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Muller. View Sign

Roland Leroy Muller, 78, of Manchester died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. Born December 13, 1940 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Charles Muller and Lula Edna Yingling Muller. Married twice, his first wife Theresa Mary Muller, died August 31, 1995, survived by his second wife Sandra Sue Muller.Before retiring he was a foreman at Schaeffer Lumber Company. He enjoyed woodworking.Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Tammy Brandon (Keith) of York haven, PA; brother Donald A. Muller of Littlestown, PA, sister Virginia Daisy Rudisill of Westminster; 7 grandchildren Tiffany, Michael, Crystal, Joshua and Stephanie Brandon, Trisha and Jessica Harpster. Also survived by nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a daughter Dianne Lynn Harpster, a granddaughter Bethany Harpster, brothers Charles Muller Jr. and Kenneth R. Muller and sister Edna J. Barnes.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, .

Roland Leroy Muller, 78, of Manchester died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. Born December 13, 1940 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Charles Muller and Lula Edna Yingling Muller. Married twice, his first wife Theresa Mary Muller, died August 31, 1995, survived by his second wife Sandra Sue Muller.Before retiring he was a foreman at Schaeffer Lumber Company. He enjoyed woodworking.Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Tammy Brandon (Keith) of York haven, PA; brother Donald A. Muller of Littlestown, PA, sister Virginia Daisy Rudisill of Westminster; 7 grandchildren Tiffany, Michael, Crystal, Joshua and Stephanie Brandon, Trisha and Jessica Harpster. Also survived by nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a daughter Dianne Lynn Harpster, a granddaughter Bethany Harpster, brothers Charles Muller Jr. and Kenneth R. Muller and sister Edna J. Barnes.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, . Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.