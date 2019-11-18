|
Roland Thomas "Sonny" "Pip" Pittinger, 79, of Taneytown, Maryland, died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born December 28, 1939 in Taneytown, he was the son of the late George Roland and Ella Virginia (Eyler) Pittinger. He was the husband of 59 years to Betty Louise (Rentsel) Pittinger. Roland worked for Stuller Construction for 36 years. He was a member of the Littlestown Eagles FOE 226 and the Harney VFW Post 6918. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was people person who enjoyed talking and telling a good story, and was always willing to help someone in need. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Thomas Eugene Pittinger of Taneytown and Duane Edward Pittinger and companion Kimberly Ingham Willinghan of Littlestown, PA; sisters, Marie Long of Phoenix, AZ, Barbara Bostian of Taneytown and Dorothy Sweeney of Thurmont; brothers, Francis Pittinger and wife Marty of Keymar and George Pittinger and wife Terry of Finksburg; grandchildren, Jennifer, Brittany, Tyler, Tiffany, Patricia, Morgan, Dakota, Kelcey and Taylor; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Betty and Mary Wivell and brother, Robert Pittinger. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Father John F. Lesnick officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 18, 2019