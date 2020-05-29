Rev. Rollins R. Johnson
Rev. Rollins R. Johnson, 87 of Westminster, MD Passed Monday, May 25, 2020 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Beloved husband of the late Doris Lee (Pirkey) Johnson. Born August 19, 1932 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Phillip O. and late Lottie C. (Driver) Johnson. His occupations included Postmaster of Reisterstown Post Office and Ordained Methodist Minister. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving in Korea. Rollins was wounded in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver and Bronze Stars Devoted father of the late Cynthia Johnson Eustice. Survived by his son-in-law Eric Eustice, sister-in-law Gerry McKenzie and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 11 AM to 12 noon when funeral services will take place at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 Interment Loudon Park Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation 1201 S. Sharp St. #107 Baltimore, MD 21230 Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com



Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2020.
