Ronald Wayne Byrnes Sr., age 73, of Sykesville, died suddenly Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. Born December 5, 1945 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George Michael Byrnes and Henrietta Wosk Byrnes. He was the husband of Carolyn Doris Ruppert Byrnes, his wife of 55 years. Ron was a self-employed drywall installer and finisher. He was an American military historian and collected antiques. He was a member of the Maryland Arms Collectors Association and enjoyed antiquing, Harley motorcycles, crabbing, fishing and boating. In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Ronald W. Byrnes Jr. and wife Angel of Odenton; daughter, Joane Hook of Westminster; brother, James Michael Byrnes and wife Kathy of Gallipolis, OH; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor., where a celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Winfield Volunteer Fire Co., 1320 W. Old Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 2, 2019