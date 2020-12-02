Ronald "Ronnie" Beyer Davidson, 80 of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born Feb. 17, 1940 in Hampstead, MD, he was the son of the late Everett A. and Julia Beyer Davidson. He was the husband of Barbara Ann Bortner Davidson for 61 years. Years ago, Ronnie was a truck driver for C.J. Miller. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, MD. Ronnie enjoyed watching Ravens football, traveling to the beach and spending time in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter: Karen Snyder and husband Gerald of Hanover, PA, granddaughters: Sarah Sells and husband Andrew, and Emily Snyder (Cory Baker). He is also survived by his great granddaughter: Nora Rose Sells. Due to the ongoing pandemic, graveside services will be private. If desired, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered to www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com