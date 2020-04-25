Ronald George Davis, 53, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Ron was born to the late George Davis on September, 19, 1966. He worked on vehicles all of his life, many of those years along side his dad in their shop, Liberty Tire and Auto. Ron "Rahul" enjoyed listening to Rock and Country music, and going to Concerts in his spare time. He loved Skynyrd, Chevys, coffee at Denny's and never left home without his hat. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details will be posted on his FB page when known. As Rahul would say, AMF
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 25, 2020