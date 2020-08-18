Ronald Davis

Ronald William Davis, 76, of Mt. Airy, Maryland, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Kline Hospice House. Born March 28, 1944 in San Antonio, TX, he was the son of the late Alice (Hegedus) Davis and Daniel Davis. He was the husband of 50 years of the late Judith (Hutton) Davis. Raised in Canandaigua, New York, Ron graduated valedictorian from the Canandaigua Academy in 1962 before attending the University of Michigan and earning his Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Aerospace Engineering in 1966. Married in January of 1967 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan he held several positions in the aerospace and defense industry including NASA in Cleveland Ohio as well as with General Dynamics supporting the development of the F-16 fighter jet. He later earned his PhD from Cornell University and arrived at a research lab at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), formerly known as the National Bureau of Standards, in the mid 1970's. His focus was on the computational modeling of combustion and soot particle behavior. He retired from civil service 25 years later in the early 2000's. He was an avid opera enthusiast and collected many rare recordings from the classical period. He is survived by son William Davis and wife Stephanie of Westminster, brothers Richard (Joanne) Davis of New York and Robert (Wendy) Davis of Texas and grandchildren Riley and Rowan Davis. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



