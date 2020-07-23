Ronald "Ron" Dunn, age 77, of Sykesville, MD, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born in Frostburg, MD, April 27, 1943, the son of Andrew and Ursula Crowe Dunn. He graduated from Beall High School in 1961 where he received the Varsity Club award. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his four siblings, Joan Faget (Jim), Norma Souders (Jim), Robert Dunn (Wilda), and Patsy Fergueson (Jerry). He was also predeceased by 2 nephews, Jimmy Faget and Frederick Holiday II, and his brother-in-law, Lee Lehr. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Frances Bolt Dunn; his daughter and pride and joy, Molly Riggs (Billy), his son and best friend, Andy Dunn (Jackie), and his son and favorite sidekick, Adam Dunn. He was also the proud grandfather of Ellie Riggs and A.J. Dunn. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Dorothy Lehr and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan & Fred Holiday. He will be missed by many caring nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Army reserves from 1962 until 1968. He was employed by The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company for 40 years, retiring as Director of Maintenance for the Mid-Atlantic region. In retirement, he drove a school bus for ARC of Carroll County transporting special needs students attending Carroll County Public Schools. He was a past president of the Freedom District Optimist Club and a founding member, Soccer Commissioner, and coach for the Freedom Optimist soccer organization. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and family gatherings. He was an avid golfer, having scored two hole-in-ones. Ron had a strong work ethic and was a kind and generous man, always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He is credited with saving three lives. He was truly a man who was strong enough to be gentle. The family wished to thank Phyllis Shand CRNP and Dr. Qiwei Gai as well as Carroll Hospice for providing excellent care for Ron. Because of Covid 19, burial will take place at a later date at St. Michaels Cemetery, Frostburg, MD followed by a celebration of life. If desired, memorial contributions in his name can be made to ARC of Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Road, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD 21784. www.burrier-queen.com