Ronald Douglas Evans, 75, of Frizzlleburg, MD, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. He was born on October 18, 1944 to Fulton L. Evans and Ruth (Hansen) Evans. Raised in Baltimore and Howard counties, he attended Howard High School and served in the Army for 2 years. He was the husband of Lynn (Lemmon) Evans for 44 years. He began his life-long career in the optical industry with his father at the age of 7. He continued in the industry owning Optics Ltd. in Westminster, MD for 30 years where he served as a master optician. He was currently employed at Washington Heights Opticians. Ron was an avid fisherman sometimes known as the "Flounder Pounder." He loved boat fishing, surf fishing, and crabbing in Maryland, Virginia, the Outer Banks of North Carolina along with Belize and Exuma. He was also a passionate sports fan. He especially loved Maryland Terrapin Basketball. He was a charter member of the Pleasant Valley Lions club and a long-time member of Old Timers Baseball Association. He is survived by 4 children, daughter Rebecca Byers and husband Jeffery Miller, son Evan Evans and fiancé Kimberly Wilmer, daughter Jennifer Bittner and husband David, and son Fulton Evans. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Riley Bittner, Tate Bittner, Hunter Evans, Jonathan Evans, Beti Bittner, and Laney Beth Miller. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland at www.ccamd.org Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2020.