Ronald L. Green, 70, of Westminster, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on November 17, 1949 in Westminster, he was the son of the late David Daniel Green and Phyllis Lavinda Zepp Green. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Lee Green. Ron grew up playing baseball and delivering papers. He was a U.S. Army Sergeant. In the late 60's he started Green Pallet Co. with his dad, and operated it along with family for more than 40 years. At his passing, he was Office Manager for Monarch Pallet, LLC. He spent many happy years worshipping at Wakefield Valley Bible Church, and he served as a Gideon and a member of the Christian Farmers Association. In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Ronald Lee Green; three daughters Jennifer Lee Green, Cynthia Lee Green, and Brenda Lee Sherdel; seven brothers David L., Michael D., Richard A., John L., Randolph E., James A., and Thomas H Green; three sisters Phyllis A. Smith, Ethel C. Muller, and Carolyn J. Conaway; eight grandchildren Stephanie Green, Trae Merkel, McKaylah Merkel, Ronnie Jamie Green, Randi Jo Martin, Jesse David Martin, and Grace Green; and two great-grandchildren Kaylee Monti and Chloe Moore. He was predeceased by one brother William H. Green. Services will be private. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Published in Carroll County Times on May 15, 2020.