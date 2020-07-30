Ronald Henry "Ronnie" Hooper, of Finksburg, went to join our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was 63 and lost his battle with cancer. He died at home surrounded by family and close friends. Born April 28, 1957 in Westminster "Crowltown", he was the son of Herman and Mary Wehrman Hooper. He was the husband of Heather Grieves Hooper, to whom he married on November 7, 2003. Ronnie was a graduate of North Carroll, class of 1975. He was employed for 43 years at Congoleum, where he worked as a machine operator until his retirement. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed nature, gardening, fishing, hunting, and member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post 31, Sons of the American Legion. Surviving in addition to his wife are children Ronald James Hooper of Westminster, Rachael Renee Cash and husband Christopher of Finksburg, Amanda Dolores Hooper and fiancé Jason Mueller of Manchester; siblings Fran Smith of Hampstead, Bliss Hooper of Westminster, Wanda Tolley of Cambridge, Minetta Hooper of New Oxford, PA; grandchildren Kayla Cash, Makenzi Cash, Christian Hooper, and Naomi Watts. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Henry Hooper, Jr., and brother Gerald Leroy Hooper. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 2, 2020 from 12 noon to 2pm with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 2pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster MD 21157 with Pastor David Meador officiating. Private inurnment will be in Carrollton Church of God Cemetery. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



