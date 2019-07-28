Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
1940 - 2019
Ronald Lee Herion Obituary
Ronald Lee Herion, age 78, of Westminster, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born November 16, 1940 in Arbutus, he was the son of the late John and Eleanor Herion. He was the beloved husband of 48 years of Joan A. Herion and loving father of Andy Herion. He was survived by many extended family members. Ronald retired after 30 years of service as a Fireman from the Baltimore County Fire Department. In his retirement years he drove a school bus for Baltimore County Public Schools. He was an avid fan of National League Baseball and loved animals. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment to follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 28, 2019
