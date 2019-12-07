|
|
Ronald Mark Baumann, Jr. passed away on December 3, 2019 in the hospital surrounded by love. Born May 31, 1966, he was the son of the late Iris Baumann, and Ronald M Baumann, Sr. Surviving in addition to his father are sisters Shari B. Cissel and Tammera A. Morrissett. Mark shared a special relationship with his Aunt and Uncle Sandra and A.J. Noel. Mark is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Mark was a long time resident of Carroll County and a graduate of South Carroll High School. He had various jobs over the years, but his love of music enabled him to write and perform with the band "Grandmother ", promoting his original music. His love for God guided him to write, produce and sing his original music on the CD " Save Our Souls". Mark loved all things Snow and Christmas! He deeply loved his family and was a cherished family member. Family and friends will honor Mark's life with a visitation held at Haight Funeral & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm. A funeral a service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mark's honor to the Safe Haven Shelter, 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Md 21157. ATTN: Joanna Walters.
Published in Carroll County Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019