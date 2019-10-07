|
Ronald Joseph Marsiglia, age 72 of Westminster, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethania Home Care in Westminster. Born January 8, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret Alascio Marsiglia. He was the husband of Judy Lynn Marsiglia of Westminster, his wife of 24 years. Ronald had served in the U.S. Army and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He was the owner and operator of a commercial cleaning business for many years. He was a wonderful husband and loving grandfather. He was a sports enthusiast and loved the Ravens, Orioles and University of Maryland sports. He enjoyed coaching softball and basketball. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters Bernadette Schwai and husband Jeff, and Darlene Vaselaros and husband Keith, stepdaughter Amy Selby and husband Ian, and stepson Nick Hill and fiance Kelley Adams, brother Harry Marsiglia and wife Linda, and grandchildren Ethan, August, Kaylie, Kiara, Thea and Brianna. He was predeceased by his nephew Harry Marsiglia Jr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Rd., Finksburg, MD 21048. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10am until the start of the service. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YES!, Inc. (young onset dementia education and support), c/o Linda Baumler, 12472 SE Plandome Drive, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 or to Calvary UMC at the address above.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 7, 2019