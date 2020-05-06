Ronald Shawn Bopst, "Ronnie", 56, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Ronnie was born on April 23, 1964, in Stuttgart, Germany, to the late Patricia Ann and Harold O.E. Bopst, Sr. He was an Executive Assistant for several financial firms in NYC, and was a member of S.A.G., performing in several off-Broadway shows to fulfill his acting dreams. Ronnie was known for his ability to capture a room whether it be with his singing, quick wit, friendliness or his infectious laughter and smile. His father once said "You'll never find a better friend than your mother." Those who knew and loved Ronnie, would say the same about him. Ronnie was predeceased by his devoted parents as well as, his dear brother, Harold O.E. Bopst, II. He is survived by his loving siblings, Steven (Lynn) Bopst and Debra (Ron) Staton; his cherished nieces & nephews, Eric (Krista) Bopst, Lisa (significant other - Izzy) Bopst, Melanie (Peter) Stuart, Christina Bopst, and Ryan (fiancé – Morgan Wrightson)Staton; his adored great-nephew, Patrick Bopst; and his dear friends, Grisel Infante and Celeste Lane. Ronnie is also survived by many extended related or chosen family and friends in from all over. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are Private. A Parade of Life will be hosted from 1:30 to 2:00 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020. Guests should remain in their vehicle and follow directives to pay final respects, at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronnie's name may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. To offer condolences to the Bopst family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. The family will host a formal celebration of life at a later date and time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 6, 2020.