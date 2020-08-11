Ronald Leroy Sheridan Sr., 87, of Reisterstown, passed away Saturday, August 8th 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born on January 5, 1933 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Charles E. Sheridan and Myrtle A. Sheridan. He was the husband of E. Marie Sheridan, his wife of 49 years. In 1952, Ron enlisted in the United States Army. During the Korean War, he served overseas in Korea and Japan in signals intelligence for the Army Security Agency, and was discharged in 1955. Ron worked for Baltimore Gas & Electric, Co for 36 years in gas systems instrumentation. After his retirement in 1994, he enjoyed working odd jobs, traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending Calvary Baptist Church of Westminster. Ronald is survived by his daughter Melanie L. Aasen and her husband Willis E. Aasen of Reisterstown, his son Ronald L. Sheridan Jr. of Westminster, two grandchildren, and (as he lovingly referred to them) three "acquired" grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm on Wednesday, August 12th 2020 at Eline's Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road in Finksburg. A funeral will be held at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 3200 Ridge Road in Westminster on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville. For those unable to attend a live webcast of the service will be offered at www.elinefh.com
.