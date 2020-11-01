1/1
Ronald "Ron" Thomas
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Ron" Scott Thomas, 58 of Hampstead, MD, passed suddenly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born August 31, 1962 in Baltimore, he was the son of Elsie Lee Seiler Thomas and the late William Alfred Thomas. He was the husband of Bobbie Sue Thomas. Ron was an auto mechanic for BMW and a car enthusiast. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Ryan Thomas and wife Kelli of Manchester, MD and Shelby Sizemore and husband Chris of Littlestown, PA, step children: Tanya Stephan and husband Allen, Charles Aberts and wife Alyssa and Brittany Aberts and significant other, Dan Dubiel. He is also survived by grandchildren: Riston Scott Thomas, Guy Smith and Gauge Sizemore, 4 step grandchildren and 5 siblings. He was predeceased by a son: Steven Scott Thomas. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL Chapel P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved