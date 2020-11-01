Ronald "Ron" Scott Thomas, 58 of Hampstead, MD, passed suddenly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born August 31, 1962 in Baltimore, he was the son of Elsie Lee Seiler Thomas and the late William Alfred Thomas. He was the husband of Bobbie Sue Thomas. Ron was an auto mechanic for BMW and a car enthusiast. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Ryan Thomas and wife Kelli of Manchester, MD and Shelby Sizemore and husband Chris of Littlestown, PA, step children: Tanya Stephan and husband Allen, Charles Aberts and wife Alyssa and Brittany Aberts and significant other, Dan Dubiel. He is also survived by grandchildren: Riston Scott Thomas, Guy Smith and Gauge Sizemore, 4 step grandchildren and 5 siblings. He was predeceased by a son: Steven Scott Thomas. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL Chapel P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com