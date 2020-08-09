1/1
Ronald Wagner
1943 - 2020
Ronald T. Wagner, 76, of Westminster, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Carroll Hospital. Born November 28, 1943 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Katherine (Fowble) Wagner and Thurston Wagner. He was the beloved husband of the late Darlene E. Wagner. Before retiring he worked as a manager for the MVA in Westminster. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by a son Jeffrey M. Wagner and wife Wendy, a grandson Samuel Wagner, all of Gettysburg, PA; sister Linda Freyman and husband Dale of Westminster. He was predeceased by brothers Wayne and Mike Wagner. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Krider's Cemetery.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Krider's Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

