Ronald Wayne Deavers, age 70 of Sykesville, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer at Carroll Hospice's Dove House, Westminster. Born December 13, 1949, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Charles William Deavers and Kathleen Ruby Walter Nusbaum. He was the husband of 50 years of Linda Jean Deavers. Ronnie retired from Springfield Hospital Center where he was a steamfitter. He was a veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam. He was a long time member of Stoney Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Marriottsville. Ronnie enjoyed metal detecting and fossil hunting. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law Jesse and Stephanie Deavers, John and Wendy Deavers and James and Theresa Deavers; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Jack Franklin Deavers, William Lee Deavers and Charles William "Billy" Deavers, Jr. Private visitation and funeral services will be held at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, Sykesville. Interment will be in Poplar Springs Cemetery, Mt. Airy. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 24, 2020