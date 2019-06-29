Ronald Dalton Williams, age 86, of Westminster and formerly of New Windsor, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after a brief illness. Born October 22, 1932 in Washington, NC, he was the son of the late Edward Dalton Williams and Alice Robertson Williams Chauncey and the stepson of the late William J. Chauncey. He was the husband of Helen M. Williams, his wife of 55 years. Ron served in the U.S. Army, seeing action during the Korean War. He was a member of the New Windsor Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, a life member of V.F.W. Post #6088 in North Carolina, a member of American Legion Post #31 of Westminster and a former member of the Carroll County Beekeepers Association. He was employed in bridge construction, retiring from R.F. Kline of Frederick. Ron loved gardening and beekeeping. In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Lucinda D. Williams of Hagerstown and Jay Williams of Falling Waters, WV; grandchildren, Ronald J. Williams of Pikesville and Melissa Williams of Westminster; a sister, June Edwards of Wilmington, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Lipscomb. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church with Rev. H. Paul Matthews, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, 200 Church St., New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 29, 2019