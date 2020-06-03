Rosa Walston Divers
Rosa Walston Divers, age 94, of Westminster, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born August 5, 1925 in Wilson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jepsie and Beulah (Wiggins) Walston. She was the wife of 28 years of the late George Lloyd Divers, Sr. Rosa was a retired LPN employed by Springfield State Hospital for 28 years. Her survivors include her children, George Lloyd Divers Jr. and wife Terrie of Littlestown, PA, L. Darlene Warner and husband Tommy of Westminster, J.Arlene Mizer and husband Bill of Danville, OH and Howard L. Divers and wife Virginia of Cross, SC; sister, Vivian Harrell of Wilson, NC; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Charles Edward Divers, Sr. Services will be private at the convenience of the family due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interment Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Those desiring may send donations to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
