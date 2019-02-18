Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rosalie Elizabeth Sharrer Bentz, 80, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on February 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Raymond Bentz for 62 years. Born June 28, 1938 she was the devoted daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Mort Sharrer.In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons; Joseph Raymond Bentz and wife Conny, Franklin Eugene Bentz, and Jeffrey Alan Bentz. Her "Unofficially" adoptive daughters; Brenda Semler, Pat Miller, Kathy Little, and Judy Farris. Granddaughters; Vanessa Willhide, Joanna Bentz, and Jennifer Bentz. Grandsons; Jeffrey Dennis Bentz, Ben Bentz, and Alex Bentz. And many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and best friends; Shirley and Ed Price, Joe Eyler, Randy Hunter, and many others too numerous to mention. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters; Evelyn Sies, and Mary Louise Tracey. Brothers; Joseph Sharrer and Donald Sharrer. Beloved grandson, Benjamin Semler. Nieces; Judy Stambaugh. And nephews; Dick Tracey and Michael Tracey.Rosie was a member of the graduating class of 1956 at Taneytown High School. She spent her life loving and keeping in touch with her classmates, as they were family. Among her jobs she worked at "Flowers by Roy" and Moore Business Forms, both in Thurmont, MD. She was a past member and president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 168 in Thurmont, also serving as district secretary for one year. She joined Keysville Lutheran Church later moving to Creagerstown Lutheran Church where she served on council, was president, taught Sunday school, and youth leader for several years. Her life belonged to Jesus. She loved "all" her kids as if they were her own as well as her friends and neighbors. She loved her flowers, animals, reading in church, and her pets Fluffy and Sophie. She raised a rabbit, groundhogs, heifer cow from one day old, two pigs, mallard duck, humming bird, numerous cats and dogs, fed wild skunks on her doorstep, fish, and her trotter horse, Sweet Pea. She played Mrs. Claus as her husband played Santa. In addition to loving God and her church, she also enjoyed cruises, family reunions, dinner theatre, and Gospel Music. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19th from 6-8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 1130 AM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Rosie's Life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 630 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 101 W. Martin Street, Martinsburg, WV. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rosie's name to the Eastern Panhandle Hospice, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV, 25430.

