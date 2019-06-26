Rosalie Mae Schade, 81, of Manchester, MD formally of Cumberland, MD passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospital. Born Feb. 27, 1938 in Cumberland MD to the late Benjamin Andrew and Cora Regina Ort. She is survived by children Alan D. Schade of Hagerstown, MD, Phyllis and Rodney Wilson of Augusta, West Virginia, Scott M. Schade of Edgewater, MD, and Crystal and Greg Fagan of Mountain Home, Idaho, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Gladys J. Ricketts and husband Danny of Westminster, MD. She was predeceased by sisters Delores Diehl of Savage, Md. and Virginia Gennaro of St. Louis, Mo. and brothers Bill Robertson of Frostburg, Md. and Benjamin Ort, Jr. of Deale, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on June 26, 2019