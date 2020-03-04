Rose Ann Picchio, 77, born January 28, 1943 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2020. Her beloved parents, Victor and Grace (DePietro) Picchio, and her sister, Barbara Ann, preceded her in death. She is survived by loving aunts and cousins. An accountant/certified tax preparer for over forty years, Rose Ann began her early education in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and continued with higher education in Buffalo, New York. She was the owner of The Emporium Gift Shop, co-owner of the Cameo Carpet, and, most recently, the owner of Robara Financial Concepts. Rose Ann was a person of deep faith and a devoted follower of Saint Ann. She and her family traveled often to Saint Ann's Monastery in Scranton, Pennsylvania to attend the yearly Novena. Her hobbies included coin collecting, photography, and collecting Presidential memorabilia. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD on March 5, 2020 at 10 AM. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rose Ann's name to Saint Ann's Monastery, 1201 St. Ann's Street Scranton, PA 18504. To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 4, 2020