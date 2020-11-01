1/1
Rose Cutson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose A. Cutson, 76, of Eldersburg, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center. Born December 23, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Corso Schillaci. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Cutson, Sr. They had been married for 52 years. Rose had worked for many years in the banking industry at various banks, the most recent being PNC Bank She had also worked in retail at Kmart in the old Carrolltowne Mall. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and also a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was the last of her immediate family. She is survived by son Charles J. Cutson, Jr. and his fiancé Beth and grandchildren Michael and Tiffany Cutson. She was preceded in death by son Anthony Cutson in 1990. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to The American Cancer Society. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved