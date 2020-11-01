Rose A. Cutson, 76, of Eldersburg, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center. Born December 23, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Corso Schillaci. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Cutson, Sr. They had been married for 52 years. Rose had worked for many years in the banking industry at various banks, the most recent being PNC Bank She had also worked in retail at Kmart in the old Carrolltowne Mall. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and also a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was the last of her immediate family. She is survived by son Charles J. Cutson, Jr. and his fiancé Beth and grandchildren Michael and Tiffany Cutson. She was preceded in death by son Anthony Cutson in 1990. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to The American Cancer Society
. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.